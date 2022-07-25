Edo govt confirms eight monkeypox cases

The Edo State government on Monday confirmed eight monkeypox cases in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akoria Obehi, who confirmed the development to journalists in Benin City, said the ministry has ramped up surveillance and other activities to check the spread of the disease.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had last weekend declared monkey as global health emergency.

Obehi, however, revealed that the infected persons had recovered from the disease.

She said: “Following the rise in the number of confirmed cases of monkeypox in Edo, it has become imperative to warn on the health risks that the virus poses and stress the need for residents to be cautious and adhere to safety measures.

“The common symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, weakness of the body, sore throat, and enlargement of glands under the jaw and in the neck.

“Others are the appearance of a rash on the face, palms, soles of the feet, genitals, and other parts of the body, which can appear solid or fluid-filled at the onset and can manifest within a period of two to three weeks following infection, depending on the health status of the individual.”

