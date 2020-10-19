Edo govt declares indefinite curfew following jailbreak

Following the jailbreak at a correctional facility in Benin, the Edo State Government has declared a curfew over the state.

In a statement, Osarodion Ogie, secretary to the state government, said the curfew will remain across the state “till further notice.

He said, “The curfew is to take effect from 4pm, October 19, 2020. This decision has become necessary because of the very disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on private individuals and institutions by hoodlums in the guise of #ENDSARS protesters,” the statement read.

Mr Ogie said that the ENDSARS demonstrations seeking an end to police brutality has been hijacked by hoodlums.

“While the government of Edo State respects the rights of its citizens to undertake legitimate protests, it cannot sit idly when hoodlums have taken laws into their hands to cause mayhem on innocent citizens and the state.

“By the directive, schools and businesses are to shut down activities accordingly. Those who cannot move safely are to stay put between now and 4pm till calmness is restored.

“Parents are advised to rein in their children, youths and wards, to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

“The responsibility of government is to protect lives and property and maintain law and order, therefore, anyone found outside in violation of the curfew would be dealt with according to the law.”

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported how some suspected prisoners were seen escaping the medium security correctional facility called “white house” in the capital city.

