Edo govt demolishes Shaibu’s security post as feud deepens

Tensions rose in Edo State capital on Sunday following the decision of the state government to demolish the security post at the private residence of recently impeached Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu.

This action comes just days after the Edo State House of Assembly impeached Shaibu for allegedly leaking official secrets and perjury.

Shaibu’s impeachment followed the consideration of the report of a seven-man panel set up by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Daniel Okungbowa.

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, had also replaced the impeached deputy governor with Marvellous Omobayo.

The demolition carried out by a team reportedly consisting of Edo State Security Network operatives and Ministry of Roads and Bridges personnel, unfolded on Sunday evening.

Security details stationed at the post were vacated before a bulldozer razed the structure.

The Edo government has yet to officially comment on the reasons behind the demolition.

However, the state Commissioner for Roads and Bridges, Eta Uzamere, whose ministry was fingered for the demolition, said the exercise had nothing to do with the ministry.

He said: “I have seen some online reports linking my ministry to the demolition of the former deputy governor’s security and I can tell you it had nothing to do with my ministry.”

Shaibu, who has vehemently denied the charges against him and is challenging his impeachment in court, condemned the action. He views it as persecution for his political ambitions, which included a potential run for governor.

This latest development adds another layer of friction to the already tense relationship between Shaibu and Governor Obaseki. The two former allies fell out publicly in recent months, culminating in Shaibu’s impeachment by the Edo State House of Assembly, a body largely seen as loyal to Obaseki.

Unanswered Questions

The demolition of Shaibu’s security post raises several questions.

• Was this action legal? Experts are debating whether the government overstepped its bounds or if there were legitimate justifications related to building codes or security concerns.

• Was this politically motivated? The timing, following Shaibu’s impeachment, suggests a potential attempt to intimidate the former deputy governor.

• What are the broader implications for Edo politics? This incident could further polarize the state and cast a shadow over the upcoming gubernatorial election.

Eyes on the courts

All eyes now turn to the court, where Shaibu’s legal challenge to his impeachment is ongoing. The outcome of this case, along with any potential legal action regarding the demolition, could significantly impact Edo’s political landscape in the coming months.

