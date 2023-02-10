Politics
Edo govt disowns El-Rufai, other APC govs protesting Naira swap policy
The Edo State Government has disowned Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, and some other governors protesting the currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
The Supreme Court had temporarily stopped the implementation of February 10 deadline set for naira swap following a suit filed by the trio of Governors El-Rufai, Yahayah Bello and Bello Matawalle.
In a statement by Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie on Thursday, the state government said the Kaduna State governor and others did not speak to Edo State on their resolve to challenge the policy.
The statement, however, noted that the state government empathizes with Nigerians in terms of the difficulties emanating from the policy.
The statement reads: “The Edo State Government distances itself from the comments and moves by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and some other governors against the currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
READ ALSO:Supreme Court resolves Edo PDP crisis in favour of Obaseki’s faction
“We are not a party to the suit instituted by the Governments of Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara States against the CBN’s policy and take exemption to the claim by the Kaduna State Governor that the move by the three governments is backed by Nigeria’s 36 State Governments.
“The currency swap policy, which is intricately linked to the cashless policy of the CBN, is aimed at promoting financial inclusion; preventing inducement of voters in elections; tackling corruption and money-laundering and checking ransom payments among other cash-based financial infractions.
“While this situation is being managed by the concerned authorities and relief being sought by the authorised agencies, it is disingenuous for a suit to be filed by three governments and then inferences are made to the effect that it is the entire state governments in Nigeria that sued the Federal Government and that they all stand against the CBN’s policy.”
