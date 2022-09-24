Edo govt fingers bandits in police checkpoint attack

The Edo State Government has dismissed claims that members of the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) were behind the attack on a police checkpoint in the state.

Gunmen had on Thursday attacked the police checkpoint at Ibillo-Igara road junction and set ablaze a patrol van.

ISWAP later claimed responsibility for the attack.

The state’s Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, who reacted to the development in a statement on Saturday, said the attack was carried out by fleeing bandits.

READ ALSO: Police dismisses report of ISWAP attack on operatives in Ondo

Nehikhare said an investigation carried out by the police, Nigerian Army, Edo State Vigilante Network, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) revealed that ISWAP or its affiliate groups are not in Edo State.

He assured that the state government would continue to provide support to the security agencies in the ongoing campaign against criminals in the state.

The commissioner said: “The Edo State government restates its commitment to the safety of lives and property in the state and to the sustenance of a safe environment for citizens to go about their lawful businesses.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now