News
Edo govt gives workers seven-day ultimatum to take COVID-19 vaccine
The Edo State government has given staff in the state’s Ministry of Heath a seven-day ultimatum to get vaccinated against the COVID-19.
The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Patrick Irabor, who gave the directive in a memo dated August 30, 2021, said any staff who fails to comply with the directive would not be allowed into office.
READ ALSO: 818, 865 receive COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria
The memo read: “I am directed to refer to the above subject and to notify all Staff of the Ministry of Health to get vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 within the week.
“I am further directed to inform all that from Monday, September 6, 2021, any staff who has not taken the COVID-19 vaccine will not be allowed into the office premises.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...