Edo govt gives workers seven-day ultimatum to take COVID-19 vaccine

The Edo State government has given staff in the state’s Ministry of Heath a seven-day ultimatum to get vaccinated against the COVID-19.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Patrick Irabor, who gave the directive in a memo dated August 30, 2021, said any staff who fails to comply with the directive would not be allowed into office.

READ ALSO: 818, 865 receive COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria

The memo read: “I am directed to refer to the above subject and to notify all Staff of the Ministry of Health to get vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 within the week.

“I am further directed to inform all that from Monday, September 6, 2021, any staff who has not taken the COVID-19 vaccine will not be allowed into the office premises.”

Join the conversation

Opinions