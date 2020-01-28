Edo govt lists Oshiomhole’s ‘sins’, says he’s disrupting peace in state to massage his ego

The Edo State Government on Monday said the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole, has continued to disrupt peace and safety of the state so as to massage his deflated ego.

The state government also accused the former Edo State governor of causing disruptions that led to bodily harm to citizens and destruction of public and private property.

The government stated this in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, adding that Oshiomhole’s disregard for directives had continued to generate tension.

He said: “In the past few months, the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, has repeatedly breached the peace and safety of Edo State.

“He has continued to defy the judiciary, violate their orders; disregard the police, while orders from the Inspector-General of Police were treated with disdain.”

The SSG also listed the various acts of lawlessness allegedly perpetrated by Oshiomhole to include attacks on Governor Godwin Obaseki; Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu; the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu and Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola, among other guests.

“The next was when he disregarded the order of the Inspector-General of Police, stopping him from organising a political rally in Benin City. Oshiomhole attempted to hold the rally, which left many injured and property worth millions destroyed,” he said.

According to Ogie, Oshiomhole had continued to parade one Col. David Imuse (retd.) as chairman of the APC in the state, in violation of a court order.

“By so doing, Oshiomhole has continued to show the world that he is above all the laws and institutions of the land and can violate the orders of the courts, the police and the state government just to massage his political ego that is rapidly being deflated by the day.

“But the Edo State Government needs Oshiomhole to understand that the state and the country are governed by laws. These laws are upheld by institutions that must be respected by highly-placed politicians and everyone else”, Ogie said in the statement.

