Edo govt moves to curb cult violence, warns Black Axe on killings

In a bid to stem the rising tide of cult-related violence, the Edo State Government has issued a stern warning to the Neo Black Movement, popularly known as Black Axe, over the group’s alleged involvement in recent killings across the state.

The government’s stance followed a public protest by members of the group against the demolition of a building said to have been used for violent attacks in Benin City and its environs.

Officials said the opposition to the demolition effectively confirmed the group’s link to criminal activity, exposing them to investigation and possible prosecution under the state’s anti-cultism laws.

According to a statement released Monday, the demolished structure had served as a hub for orchestrating violent acts, and its removal was a lawful response based on intelligence reports.

“Edo will never be a haven for cultists,” the statement read. “The administration remains resolute in cleansing the state of criminal networks.”

The government also challenged the group’s claim of renovating six schools under Governor Monday Okpebholo’s administration, demanding verifiable documentation or risk facing legal action for defamation and unauthorized interference with state infrastructure.

To reinforce security, the government announced plans to construct a divisional police station on the cleared site and warned that more demolitions of cult-related properties are imminent.

