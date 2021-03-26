Edo govt orders civil servants to resume fully | Ripples Nigeria

Edo Government has directed all civil servants in the state to resume regular work hours from Monday.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu, gave the directive at a news conference on Friday in Benin

Shaibu, however, asked the workers to comply fully with the COVID-19 protocols.

The deputy governor, who is also the Chairman of Edo State COVID-19 Technical Committee, said 16,328 persons had been vaccinated since the rollout of the vaccine in the state.

He also announced the review of the curfew imposed on the state.

According to him, the curfew has been reviewed from the previous 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 midnight to 5:00 a.m. daily.

The deputy governor added that the state had recorded a remarkable success in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “For example, the case positivity rate has drastically dropped from more than 23.1 percent to one percent.

“Fatality rate has been relatively stable and active cases have continued to reduce and now stand at 37.

“Our hospitals and isolation facilities are almost empty. We are witnessing a steady rise in COVID-19 recoveries.”

