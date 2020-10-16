Edo govt orders DSS, others to fish out suspected killers of #EndSARS protesters

The Edo State government on Friday directed the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies in the state to fish out the killers of #ENDSARS protesters within 24 hours.

Armed thugs had on Friday morning killed at least two persons in Benin, the state capital.

The Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, according to a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication, Crusoe Osagie, gave the order while addressing protesters in Benin.

He said the state government would not fold its arms and watch harm come the way of young people exercising their rights as citizens of the country.

The deputy governor, however, said only one protester was killed by the hoodlums.

“I have given instructions to the security agencies to fish out those behind the attack. The police, the Department of State Security and other security agencies have been ordered to bring to book those guys that harassed you and killed that young man,” Shaibu told the protesters.

“Some of you sustained injuries, I can see them from here; they have 24 hours to bring the attackers to book.

“We will not fold our hands as a government and watch miscreants brutalize anyone involved in this protest. So, please maintain your calm and orderliness during the protests.

“We are with you in this struggle. President Muhammadu Buhari has also said that there is going to be a reform, but we, as a state, are going to ensure that we have a reform that is people-friendly because the police officers are meant to protect lives and property not to destroy them. I want to assure you that we are with you on this.”

