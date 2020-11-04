Edo govt plans ‘low-key’ second-term inauguration for Obaseki

The Edo State government said on Wednesday it would organize a “low-key” second-term inauguration for Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Phillip Shaibu, next week.

The governor will be sworn in for another term of four years on November 12.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, who disclosed this in a statement, said the inauguration would be in line with the prevailing national mood occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and destructive turns of #ENDSARS protests in the country.

He said: “The shocks from the outbreak of the OVID-19 pandemic; the fallout of the #EndSARS protests, which was hijacked by hoodlums, leading to the loss of lives of private individuals and security personnel, destruction of property worth millions of naira and the early signs of a second-wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, are enough reason not to go on jubilating when there is so much uncertainty ahead.

“Hence, we have lined up activities that will be conducted in a manner that reflect the country’s somber mood for the five-day period.

“As a government, the Obaseki-led administration will continue to pursue reforms and policies to ensure the security and enhancement of the wellbeing of our people. This much is captured in the spirit of this year’s ceremony.”

