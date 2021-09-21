Edo govt probes alleged racketeering of Covid-19 vaccination cards

The Edo State Government said it had commenced investigations into alleged racketeering of covid-19 vaccination cards in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by Yusuf Haruna, Head, COVID-19 Enforcement Team in Edo.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Edo government on Sept.13, barred civil servants without COVID-19 vaccination cards from accessing goverment institutions.

With continuation of the enforcement, the state government said it was interrogating four suspects for their alleged involvement in the sales of vaccination cards to unvaccinated persons.

Haruna stated that the taskforce had credible information that members of a syndicate were selling vaccination cards to unvaccinated persons in the state.

According to him, this is a very serious crime and search light has been beamed on those who are legally entrusted with the responsibility of handling the vaccination cards.

READ ALSO: Edo confirms five new COVID-19 deaths, 58 cases

“We have picked four persons suspected to be involved in this dastardly act.

“You know it’s a very technical issue, because first, they must do proper auditing to confirm the number of cards received and the number of cards given out, number of cards returned before we can conclude that this is the number of cards that has been mismanaged.

“The process is ongoing, we wanted all the facts and figures well established, and in writing but the documentary evidence and the suspects will be handed over to the security department and further investigations will be carried out.

”And if found guilty, they will surely be charged to court,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions