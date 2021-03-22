Edo govt reconstitutes LOC’s sub-committees for National Sports Festival | Ripples Nigeria

Edo State government has reconstituted the 13 sub-committees of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) to be hosted by the state.

The Head of the Media and Communication Sub-Committee, Musa Ebomhiana, confirmed the development to journalists in Benin on Monday.

He said the sub-committees were reconstituted following the Federal Government’s approval of new dates for the sports festival.

The National Sports Festival will now hold from April 2 to April 14.

Ebomhiana, however, disclosed that membership of the sub-committees was significantly reduced by the government.

He said: “It is part of measures to cut the cost of running the festival due to paucity of funds.

“Though the 13 sub-committees still remain, the number of members in each of them has substantially reduced as part of cost-saving measures.

“This is actually meant to cut the cost of running the festival. But the sub-committees remain, we only reduced the number of people managing them, in terms of manpower.”

