Edo govt seals hotel owned by PDP guber candidate’s campaign DG amid claims of targeted harassment

The Edo State Government on Tuesday sealed Eterno Hotel, a hospitality business owned by prominent politician and Director General of the Asue/Ogie Campaign Council, Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, triggering accusations of political witch-hunt.

The hotel, located in the upscale Government Reservation Area (GRA) of Benin City, was shut down by officials from the Edo State Development and Building Control Agency (ESDBCA), who cited violations of state development regulations. A closure notice bearing the code “29.425 ESDBCA” was affixed to the building’s gates.

Guests were seen hurriedly checking out of the hotel premises as uniformed officials ordered the suspension of all operations. Prospective lodgers were also turned away, with staff offering little explanation beyond “official instructions.”

Iduoriyekemwen, a former Edo South senatorial candidate under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and a one-time governorship aspirant, condemned the closure, alleging it was politically motivated.

“I was at home when I got a distress call from my hotel manager. He said agents from the state came to shut down the facility. I asked to speak with them directly, but they refused. When I got there, I asked what law I had violated, but they just told me they were acting on orders,” he told journalists outside the premises.

Clearly agitated, he pointed to what he described as a pattern of harassment by the state government. “They’ve already revoked the Certificate of Occupancy of this land—without any clear explanation. Now they’ve shut the place down. This is my investment as an indigene of this state. Why target it unless there’s a political motive?”

The sudden closure of the hotel, especially against the backdrop of Iduoriyekemwen’s role in the opposition-aligned Asue Ighodalo gubernatorial campaign, has sparked tension within local political circles.

Iduoriyekemwen, however, vowed to seek redress in court. “I’m consulting with my lawyers. This is not just about me—it’s about the rights of every entrepreneur in this state. If this can happen to me, it can happen to anyone.”

