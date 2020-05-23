Edo govt tests 1,367 for COVID-19, extends active case search to 542 communities

The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundua, said on Saturday the state government had tested 1,367 people for COVID-19 in the state.

Okundua, who this disclosed at a media briefing in Benin, said the government had also extended the Active Case Search (ACS) activities to 542 rural and urban communities across the state.

He said the state government had stepped up measures to check the spread of the virus in Edo State.

The commissioner told journalists the state had recorded progress in surveillance activities such as contact tracing, Persons of Interest (POI) tracking and active case search in the 18 local government areas of the state.

He said: “Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria, Edo State has recorded a total of 1,334 suspected cases and 144 confirmed cases spread across 13 LGAs namely – Oredo (85), Esan West (4), Egor (17), Ovia North East (10), Ikpoba-Okha (17), Uhunmwode (3), Etsako Central (1), Esan South East (1), Akoko-Edo (1), Esan Central (1), Ovia South West (1), Owan East (1), and Esan North East (1).

“The Edo State government has continued to step up measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, as we are committed to protecting our people.

“We, however, urge all residents to make themselves available for the ongoing massive screening and testing exercise across the state, as it will complement the government’s efforts at curtailing the spread of the virus.

“Also, we charge you to comply with all government directives. Stay at home and observe social distancing guidelines and other precautionary measures against the spread of the infectious disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use alcohol-based hand sanitizers.”

