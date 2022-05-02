Metro
Edo govt to ban street begging
The Edo State government has concluded plans to evacuate beggars from the streets in the state.
The state’s Governor, Godwin Obaseki, disclosed this to the Muslim faithful who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House in Benin City on Monday.
He warned that anyone, whose children were not in school but on the street begging or trading, would be arrested and prosecuted.
Obaseki stressed that he would announce the ban on street begging in the next few weeks.
He said: “There are lots of farm settlements and more hands are needed to cultivate the lands.
“Anybody arrested for street begging will be evacuated to the farm settlements to work.”
The governor also revealed that the state government had employed 3,062 teachers in rural communities to enhance the state’s educational system.
In his remark, the Chief Imam of Benin Central Mosque, Alhaji Abdulfatai Enabulele, commended the governor for his administration’s developmental strides.
