Edo govt to ban street begging

The Edo State government has concluded plans to evacuate beggars from the streets in the state.

The state’s Governor, Godwin Obaseki, disclosed this to the Muslim faithful who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House in Benin City on Monday.

He warned that anyone, whose children were not in school but on the street begging or trading, would be arrested and prosecuted.

Obaseki stressed that he would announce the ban on street begging in the next few weeks.

He said: “There are lots of farm settlements and more hands are needed to cultivate the lands.

“Anybody arrested for street begging will be evacuated to the farm settlements to work.”

The governor also revealed that the state government had employed 3,062 teachers in rural communities to enhance the state’s educational system.

In his remark, the Chief Imam of Benin Central Mosque, Alhaji Abdulfatai Enabulele, commended the governor for his administration’s developmental strides.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now