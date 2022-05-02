Connect with us

Metro

Edo govt to ban street begging

Published

20 seconds ago

on

The Edo State government has concluded plans to evacuate beggars from the streets in the state.

The state’s Governor, Godwin Obaseki, disclosed this to the Muslim faithful who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House in Benin City on Monday.

He warned that anyone, whose children were not in school but on the street begging or trading, would be arrested and prosecuted.

Obaseki stressed that he would announce the ban on street begging in the next few weeks.

He said: “There are lots of farm settlements and more hands are needed to cultivate the lands.

“Anybody arrested for street begging will be evacuated to the farm settlements to work.”

The governor also revealed that the state government had employed 3,062 teachers in rural communities to enhance the state’s educational system.

In his remark, the Chief Imam of Benin Central Mosque, Alhaji Abdulfatai Enabulele, commended the governor for his administration’s developmental strides.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

19 − 10 =

Investigations

SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
Investigations2 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment

In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
Investigations1 month ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations3 months ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...