Edo group purchases APC guber nomination form for Obaseki

A pressure group, the Obaseki Mandate Forum, has purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms for Governor Godwin Obaseki ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries in Edo State.

The forum’s Chairman, Mr. Nathaniel Momoh, disclosed this at a news conference shortly after obtaining the forms at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

The Edo State governorship election holds on September 19.

He said: “Our friends in the media, it would amaze you to know, that the N22.5 million for the purchase of these forms was sourced from like minds who love the enthronement of good governance.”

He said the people of Edo both at home and in the diaspora supported the governor’s re-election bid.

Momoh added: “We are confident that the will of the people will manifest in an unmistakable term on June 22, when our party conducts its primaries for the standard flag bearer in the governorship race.

“We are convinced that no other name among those whose names are being touted qualifies as the incumbent and performing Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“We are optimistic that his pedigree will make him emerge winner to lead the party to the democratic contest in which he will again emerge winner to continue to boost state revenue and infrastructure.

Obaseki and the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, are embroiled in a long-standing feud over control of party machinery in Edo State.

Oshiomhole’s faction of the party in the state had adopted Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as concensus candidate. Ize-Iyamu joined the party from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) late last year, ahead of the governorship primaries.

