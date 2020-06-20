EDO GUBER: Again, PDP shifts date for its primary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again shifted the date for its Edo State governorship election primary from June 23 to June 25.

The party announced this in a statement on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The PDP had first fixed the date for the primary for June 19, but on Thursday shifted it to 23 before announcing on Friday again that the primary had been postponed to June 25.

The statement read, “The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has granted waiver to Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki to contest the Edo governorship election primary.

“The action of the NWC is pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) of the PDP constitution and in exercise of the powers of the National Executive Committee under Section (50)(3)(b) of the PDP constitution.

“The NWC in exercise of the above powers has ratified the application for waiver by the ward, local government and state executives of the party in Edo State and accordingly grants waiver to His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki to enable him contest the gubernatorial primary of the PDP.

“Also the NWC has further shifted the Edo State Governorship Primary from an earlier slated date of Tuesday, June 23 to a new date of Thursday, June 25, 2020. The shift is again predicated on exigencies of party activities.”

The party made the announcement hours after Obaseki joined the PDP.

