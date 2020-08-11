Edo Decides 2020 Latest

EDO GUBER: Allow Ize-Iyamu campaign, Wike taunts Oshiomhole

August 11, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has counselled a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to allow the party’s candidate for the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to lead his campaign.

Wike, who is also the Chairman of the National Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also insisted that the Edo election has become a matter of life and death for Oshiomhole.

Wike, who is also the governor of Rivers State, said this at a media briefing in Port Harcourt, on Monday.

The governor who stated this a media briefing in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Monday, said further: “The best he (Oshiomhole) could do is to lay low and let Ize-Iyamu campaign. You can see that if Ize-Iyamu talks for two minutes, Oshiomhole will talk for 20 minutes because he knows this election will determine whether he will remain in politics or not.

“So, he takes it as a do-or-die matter. He knows that losing this election, he is completely out. He has been decimated in the APC national leadership. So, the only thing now is to hold Edo to see that anyhow they treat him in Abuja, he has where to fall back to.

“Now Obaseki is winning, Abuja does not want him, Edo does not want him. So, he has nowhere to go to. This third term agenda is trying to run and Edo people must resist him.”

