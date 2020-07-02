EDO GUBER: APC lists Oshiomhole, Oyegun in 49-member campaign team led by Ganduje

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State to lead its 49-member campaign team for the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

The team that has Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma as its deputy leader also has two former national chairmen and governors of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole and John Odigie-Oyegun as members.

The team was selected by the party’s Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

APC’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena in a statement in Abuja on Thursday said the appointment of the council followed the approval of the National Chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni.

According to the statement, the campaign council will be inaugurated on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the party’s National Secretariat.

Some of the members of the team also include Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Inuwa Yahaya, Yahaya Bello, Babajide Sanwo-Olu – Member.

