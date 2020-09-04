EDO GUBER: APC, PDP trade words over alleged N1.5bn vote buying fund

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Peoples Democratic Congress (PDP) of a plot to buy votes in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

The party also accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of obtaining approval from a faction of the State Assembly to borrow N1.5bn from commercial banks for this purpose.

The party made the allegation in a statement issued in Benin on Thursday and signed by the Chairman, Media Sub-Committee of the APC campaign council, John Mayaki.

Mayaki said: “After depleting the treasury of Edo State with his constant illegal withdrawals, most notably the N15bn payment to the PDP leadership of tax-collectors for his re-election ticket on the platform of the divided party, the outgoing Governor Godwin Obaseki is now finalising plans to obtain a N1.5bn loan from a commercial bank for the sole purpose of vote-buying on the 19th of September.”

Read also: Oshiomhole escapes death in Edo auto crash; two security aides die

Maiyaki also said that the Governor Nyesom Wike-led PDP campaign council had temporarily relocated to Benin “to perfect the PDP’s vote-buying plans” in Edo State.”

“Mr. Nyesom Wike, who desperately wants his newly-acquired stooge to remain at the helm for another four years so he can serve him well in a mulled ambition further down the road, has directed that other PDP governors commit more funds to a designed vote-buying plot and relocate temporarily to Benin City to monitor the disbursement of the funds and execution of the illegal plan.”

However, in his reaction, the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare, dismissed the claims by the APC.

He said: “There is no iota of truth in this claim. How do you buy votes? We have never undertaken such an enterprise and have always relied on our popularity and the people of Edo State for support to win elections.

“The PDP National Campaign Council from inception of the campaign has always said they will give logistic and moral support to the party in Edo State for this election.”

According to him, it was not a crime for like-minded governors to support one of their own.

Join the conversation

Opinions