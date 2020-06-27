EDO GUBER: Atiku orders activation of 150 support groups for Obaseki

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Saturday donated his 150 support groups to Governor Godwin Obaseki’s campaign organization in the state.

The Deputy Director of the defunct Atiku Support Group/Mobilization Presidential Campaign Organization, Mr. Oladimeji Fabiyi, who disclosed this in a statement, said the ex-vice president had directed that the 150 independent support groups in Edo be immediately activated in support of Obaseki’s re-election bid.

The governor, who joined the PDP from the All Progressives Congress (APC) a few days ago, secured the party’s governorship ticket for the Edo election last Thursday.

He received his certificate of return at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja on Saturday.

The statement read: “The former vice president, as a major stakeholder of the PDP, considers it expedient to put in place winning structures and machineries that will guarantee total victory for the party in Edo.

“We need to complete the circle in the South-south region that naturally and originally belongs to the PDP.

“Having received the directive with joy and enthusiasm, I have no doubt that all our support groups in Edo will be very glad to receive this news and run with the directive of Atiku Abubakar for the benefit of Obaseki and the PDP.”

