EDO GUBER: Buhari applauds INEC, congratulates Obaseki | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the conduct of the Saturday election in Edo State.

He also congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki over his emergence as the winner of the election.

“The President congratulated the winner and urged him to show grace and humility in victory,” Garba Shehu, Buhari’s spokesman said in a statement on Sunday.

He quoted Buhari to have said in his reaction to the outcome of the election:

“My commitment to free and fair elections is firm, because without free and fair elections, the foundation of our political and moral authority will be weak.

“I have consistently advocated for free and fair elections in the country because it is the bedrock of true democratic order.

“Democracy will mean nothing if the votes of the people don’t count or if their mandate is fraudulently tampered with.”

He commended the people of Edo State, the parties, candidates and security agencies for conducting themselves responsibly.

