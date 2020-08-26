EDO GUBER: Delta Gov, Okowa, denies plot to use thugs to disrupt election

The Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has denied allegations by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that he is plotting to organise thugs to disrupt the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State, on behalf of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Governor Okowa who denied the allegation on Tuesday in a statement issued on his behalf by the Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said that the claim that he is plotting to mobilize thugs to disrupt and rig the forthcoming Edo State gubernatorial election for Governor Obaseki is false.

According to him, Delta State does not produce thugs and he would not trade words with “failing APC in the Edo state”.

While offering reasons why Okowa was supporting the reelection bid of Obaseki, Aniagwu, in a media conference yesterday, said: “Okowa joined Obaseki last week for the campaign in his capacity as the Chairman South-South Governors Forum, but the APC in their usual propaganda said Okowa imported thugs to the state.

“How can one send thugs to disrupt his party rally when victory is assured?

Governor Okowa is supporting Obaseki on the strength of his performance, he is regarded as the MoU Governor but the MoU has brought so many developments that can easily give him victory at the poll.

“Obaseki has used products to confuse the APC hence they have resulted in propaganda.”

On the increasing numbers of cult-related killings in Asaba and environs, Aniagwu said, “the government is very much aware of the insecurity within Asaba, and very soon we will launch our security outfit ‘Delta Hawk ‘ with operational vehicles and gadgets to deal with the criminal elements.

“It is not enough to say that government and police are not doing enough, there are a number of arrests being made but we need more of intelligence from the citizens because these cultists are our brothers and sisters,” he added.

