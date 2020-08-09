EDO GUBER: Deputy Gov cries out, says assassins have been brought in

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu has claimed that some individuals have been sent to Edo to assassinate some known people.

Shaibu said during a press briefing in Benin, the capital of Edo on Saturday, that “We have intelligence that some individuals are in Edo State and their assignment is to come and assassinate some known individuals in the state.

“So I am hereby bringing to the notice of the general public that these people are in town and we’ve communicated to the security agencies about their activities and why they are in town.

READ ALSO: EDO CRISIS: I see Oshiomhole as a father, but I’m ashamed of his actions —Dep gov Shaibu

“For us, we will continue to appeal to our people not to look for trouble, not to disturb any program. We are law-abiding. We have a duty to protect lives and properties. That we will continue to do.”

He, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to charge security agencies to do their work.

He added that “Edo will not be a theatre of war if these things are dealt with.”

Join the conversation

Opinions