EDO GUBER: EU cautions against election violence

The European Union has cautioned youths in Edo State not to allow selfish politicians use them perpetrate violence ahead of the governorship election in the state set for September 19.

The call was made on Saturday by Dr. Isiaka Yahaya, an expert with the European Centre for Electoral Support, ECES, who advised youths not to resort to self-defense when they sense situations that may lead to violence but instead report to security agents for action.

Dr. Yahaya made the call in Benin during a town hall meeting on youths and non-violent participation in Edo governorship election, organised in collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said; “Youth should not allow selfish politicians to use you to perpetrate violence.

READ ALSO: EU sends 52 metric tonnes of COVID-19 supplies to Nigeria

“When you see what may lead to violence, do not resort to self-defense but report to security agents for action,” he added.

According to him, involving in electoral violence and malpractices will not allow the youths to vote and the will of the people would be truncated during the election.

He added that; “youths are always the victims of election violence because they are the one that would be injured, killed and also arrested by the police.”

Dr. Yahaya further urged the youths not to engage in vote-buying, saying this amounts to mortgaging their future.

Join the conversation

Opinions