EDO GUBER: I need your help to ‘win the war ahead’, Obaseki tells supporters

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Friday described as “epic political battles,” the challenges he faced before securing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket in the state.

The governor claimed in a statement that he was “dragged and forced into the battles.”

Obaseki, who joined the PDP from the All Progressives Congress (APC) about 10 days ago, commended members of the opposition party for giving him the ticket to represent the party in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

The governor quit the APC after the party’s screening panel disqualified him from the party’s governorship primaries held on June 22 over alleged discrepancies in his certificates.

After he joined the PDP, the party’s leadership granted him a waiver to contest the election on its platform, a decision that pitched him against other governorship aspirants in the party.

Obaseki was later returned unopposed in the PDP governorship primaries held on Thursday.

In the statement, the governor said it took the relentless support of leaders and members of PDP for him to survive the battle.

He reassured that his administration would continue to pursue programmes and policies aimed at improving the lives of the majority of Edo people.

READ ALSO: EDO GUBER: Ogbeide-Ihama may step down for Obaseki

The governor said: “This victory is our collective victory and I urge our people to remain vigilant as we kick-start our campaigns for the main election. I appeal to you to remain steadfast in your convictions to enable us to win the war ahead just as we have won several battles together.

“My dear people of Edo State, leaders and members of our great party, the PDP, I thank you all for your support and for electing me as the flagbearer of our party in the September governorship election.

“How could I have survived the epic political battles that I was dragged and forced into, in the last one year, without you, my people, solidly behind me? I thank my party delegates, who stood all through the day and night, to vote me as the party’s candidate.

“I salute leaders of the party who set aside their ambitions in the interest of party unity and the progress of our state.

“I thank every Edo man, woman, our resilient youth, home and abroad for making the fight for my emergence, their own. You invested your resources and raised your voices to support my aspiration even in the face of threats and intimidation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions