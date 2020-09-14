EDO GUBER: IGP Adamu vows to deal decisively with unruly politicians, thugs who engage in violence

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu has sent stern warning to politicians and their supporters to desist from violence before, during and after the conduct of the Edo State governorship election slated to hold on September 19, 2020.

He said any politician or their thugs who would not heed to the warning against violence during Edo governorship poll should prepare for the consequences of their actions as they would be “decisively dealt with irrespective of their status or political affiliation.”

He stated this at the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC’s) stakeholders meeting in Benin, Edo State capital on Monday.

Adamu said, “We have emplaced an operational framework that will engender effective coordination between the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Nigeria Police and personnel of other security agencies towards guaranteeing a peaceful and credible electoral process in Edo.

“I as well implore parents and guardians to counsel their children and wards to resist the unprofitable urge of being recruited by any politician for thuggery and other acts of violence.

“I call on all the political parties to embrace the virtues of democracy by seeing elections as a call to service by the people and not ‘a-do or die’ affair, they should be prepared for the consequences of their actions as they will be decisively dealt with irrespective of their status or political affiliation.

READ ALSO: Lagos police command deploys 1,000 officers to Edo for guber election

“However, for the deviants who despite all wise counsels are determined to deploy violence and other illegal means to advance their political interests, the message here is clear.

“For the political actors and electorates that are law abiding, they are fully assured of optimal security as they exercise their electoral rights.”

Join the conversation

Opinions