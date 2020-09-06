EDO GUBER: I’ll bury Oshiomhole politically if I emerge winner –Obaseki

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has declared that he will bury his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, politically if he wins the next governorship election in the state.

Governor Obaseki made the declaration on Saturday during the closing moments of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), campaigns in Oredo local government.

Obaseki who accused the former Governor of disrespecting the people of Benin kingdom said that the forthcoming poll was about contesting with Oshiomhole.

READ ALSO: Obaseki fighting for Edo’s political liberation —PDP

He said; “As a sitting governor, Oshiomhole decides to pick who will represent me in my House of Assembly.

“Can you imagine the insult? That was where this fight started,” Obaseki stated.

“Because he believes, in his own mind, that Benin people are like chickens – when you throw corn, they will run after the corn.

“This election is a contest with Oshiomhole. We have dealt with him at the national level, we will bury him politically in this election; because he has no regard for Benin people, he has no regard for us in Oredo, and we will show him that he is nothing,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions