EDO GUBER: INEC expresses concern over conflicting court orders

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday expressed concern over the spate of pre-election litigations and the conflicting orders emanating from political parties ahead of the governorship election in Edo State.

The commission in a statement issued by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, in Abuja, said the litigations could harm the smooth conduct of primaries and the upcoming elections.

Okoye said INEC met on Tuesday and deliberated on a range of issues including the ongoing conduct of party primaries relating to the Edo State governorship election slated for September 19.

He said the commission also deliberated on the court orders emanating from the administration of political parties and conduct of the primaries, as well as the code of conduct and rules of engagement for security officials on electoral duty.

He said: “The commission notes that the conduct of party primaries, including resolution of disputes arising therefrom will end on June 27.

“The submission of the list of candidates the parties propose to sponsor at the election and affidavits of validly nominated candidates will close at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 29.”

Okoye advised political parties to note that the organisation and scheduling of various activities and processes leading to the conduct of elections were complex and involve extensive and careful planning.

He added that any disruption of those processes comes at a huge cost to the nation.

The INEC official added: “The spate and tenor of pre-election litigations and the conflicting orders emanating therefrom can harm the smooth conduct of primaries and the upcoming elections.

“The commission is closely monitoring the cases arising from the administration of political parties, the conduct of primaries and nomination of candidates.

“This notwithstanding, the commission restates its avowed commitment to continue to obey all orders and judgments from properly constituted courts in accordance with the rule of law.”

