EDO GUBER: INEC introduces innovation to allow observers see polling units’ results online

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that it will introduce a new innovation in order to deepen transparency in the result management process of elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who revealed this on Friday in Benin during a meeting with Electoral officers (EO) and Head of Units (HoU) across the 18 local governments of the state, said that the new innovations would enable Nigerians to see polling units’ results online.

He said; “In addition to the card reader authentication, we are going to deploy a tablet with a camera, which after voting has been concluded and ballots sorted out and counted, the picture of the ECFA (result sheet) would be taken and transmitted to a dedicated portal so that Nigerians can view the polling unit results live and direct by those closed to the polling units,”

Prof. Mahmood also added that the commission did the same in Nasarawa state Central by-election and that before the declaration of results Nigerians were able to view some clean results of some of the polling units.

The INEC boss also charged the commission’s staff to remain neutral and exhibit professionalism in the conduct of the September 19, governorship election in Edo state, adding that neutrality and professionalism is very important to deliver free, fair and credible elections.

“We are not supporting any political party or candidate and we are not against any political party or candidates either.

“Our concern is the integrity and transparency of the process. The choice of who becomes the governor of Edo state is entirely in the hands of Edo people and we are going to protect the process,” he said.

