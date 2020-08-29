EDO GUBER: INEC says state collation centre to be ready before Sept 15

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that the electoral body’s collation centre in Edo State which is still under construction will be ready before the state’s September 19 governorship election.

This was revealed on Saturday by the National Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who assured when he visited INEC office in Benin and other offices in some local government areas of the state, that the collation centre will be ready by September 15.

The INEC boss noted that he was satisfied with the level of work done adding that the collation centre would be ready before the fast approaching governorship election in the state.

He said; “In addition to conducting elections, INEC also has the infrastructure to maintain. This is our state headquarter in Edo State; it has been tremendously flooded.

“We have to do a lot of work by relocating to our other office on Sapele Road. We have confidence that the collation of results will be done in this building.

“INEC has a lot of facilities to maintain; we have 774 Local government area offices in the 36 states and the FCT.

“We have staff quarters and also quarters of the Resident Electoral Commissioners, and there is a lot to do in terms of maintenance.

“It is not just conducting elections but maintaining the infrastructures. The collation centre is almost ready. Beginning from Sept. 19, this is where journalists will come for the collation of results.

“I will make the place more conducive and comfortable for you, including putting more power points for the camera light,” Prof. Yakubu added.

