EDO GUBER: Ize-Iyamu untouched by the sweeping change at APC as Buhari-led NEC ratifies his candidacy

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the September gubernatorial election in Edo State has escaped untouched by the major shakeup that took place in the ruling party on Thursday.

The party, at its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa dissolved the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

It appointed the governor of Yobe State, Mai Malla Buni as the party’s Caretaker /Convention Committee and gave him and members of the committee six months to organize the election of the NWC.

However, the party ratified the candidacy of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, retaining him as its candidate for the Edo governorship election.

The Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Governor Atiku Bagudu made this know when he briefed State House correspondents at the end of the emergency NEC meeting.

Also, a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity) noted that President Buhari proposed that:

“The meeting may adopt the developed resolution as contained in the agenda and pass resolutions including: approving the immediate discontinuation of all pending litigations involving the party and its members; ratifying the primary election conducted in Edo State; dissolving the current National Working Committee, and appointing caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning committee for the party”, a recommendation that was adopted by the NEC meeting.

