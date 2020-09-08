EDO GUBER: Obaseki’s aide reveals real reason billionaire, Okunbo, is supporting Ize-Iyamu

The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, on Monday warned that billionaire businessman, Captain Hosa Okunbo is supporting the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the September 19 governorship election because he is interested in the treasury of the state.

Osagie gave the warning in a statement in Benin on Monday, in reaction to Okunbo’s interview published with journalists in Abuja, insisting that Obaseki’s stellar performance was visible across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Osagie said: “In the interview Okunbo granted journalists in Abuja, he said he does not invest in any venture without first assessing the profit motive. He also said that he will spend his last kobo backing Ize-Iyamu.

“So, clearly, Okunbo is investing in Ize-Iyamu with the treasury of Edo State in mind. This is the reason they want Governor Obaseki out of the way, so that he can grab the treasury of Edo State to service his outlandish lifestyle. Edo State will have nothing left in the treasury to pay pensioners, teachers and other government workers.

“Edo people know that the return on Okunbo’s investment in Ize-Iyamu is the entire Edo State’s treasury. All the accusations of nonperformance he made against the governor in the interview are all lies, concocted to put the governor in bad light.”

