EDO GUBER: Ogbeide-Ihama asks court to stand down suit against Obaseki to allow for out-of-court settlement

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has stood down the suit against Governor Godwin Obaseki challenging his right to contest in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in Edo State, confirming Ripples Nigeria earlier report that Ogbeide-Ihama may have reached agreements to halt his gubernatorial pursuit.

The presiding judge, Justice E. O. Obile granted the prayers following a prayer by Ferdinand Orbih, counsel to the plaintiff and PDP aspirant, Omorefie Ogbeide-Ihama.

Orbih told the court that there were moves by the parties in the suit to resolve the issues amicably outside the courtroom.

He prayed the judge to stand down the matter for four hours to allow the parties to the suit conclude their terms of settlement.

Ripples Nigeria had reported how Ogbeide-Ihama, a PDP governorship aspirant in Edo, on Tuesday prayed the court to stop Obaseki from participating in the party’s governorship primary in the state, a prayer for which the court had granted an exparte motion.

It had also reported earlier on Wednesday that Ogbeide-Ihama may have agreed to step down for Obaseki, after a meeting convened between both men by South-south PDP governors that lasted from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning.

At the court, counsel for the 1st defendant, Uche Secondus and six other defendants, Emmanuel Enoidem, did not oppose the prayer of the plaintiff to settle out of Court.

Counsel for the 2nd defendant, Higher King, equally did not oppose the position of the plaintiff’s counsel.

Likewise, the counsel for the 8th and 9th defendants, Alex Ejesiema and M. E. Ani also concurred with the position of their learned colleagues.

Justice Obile, after listening to the prayer gave the parties three hours to document their terms of settlement and inform the court of the outcome.

He then adjourned the matter till 12.30pm for a continuation of hearing and possible decision on the matter.

