EDO GUBER: PDP alleges plot by Tinubu, APC to buy votes with N300m

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council for the September 19 governorship election in Edo State has alleged a plot by the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains in Edo to rig and buy votes during the September 19 governorship election with N300 million taken from local councils in Lagos State.

The chairman of the council’s publicity and media committee, Chris Osa Nehikhare, made the allegation in a statement on Sunday, adding that intelligence available to the council revealed that the local councils in Lagos State had been mandated to contribute N15 million each to finance the rigging plan.

He said: “We are once again drawing the attention of the world and all lovers of democracy to the glaring fact that the APC is attempting to rig the Edo 2020 governorship election scheduled for Saturday, September 19, 2020, by mobilising N300 million from Lagos State local councils, each council contributing N15 million to execute the sinister plan.

“It is regrettable and disturbing that at a time when Lagosians are suffering from the vagaries of biting economic hardship superintendented by the APC government’s policies, the party is deploying Lagos State’s resources to subvert the will of Edo People.”

According to Nehikhare, it was shameful that the APC is propagating the template of vote buying and rigging that should best be left to the relics of Nigeria’s political history.

“We are sure that the resort to this despicable tactic is because the party is certain of defeat at the poll and is only trying to save face. The people have been unanimous in their support for the candidate of the PDP and no matter the underhand tactic of the APC, the will of the people must surely prevail”, he added.

The council’s spokesman also queried the interest of Tinubu in the outcome of the poll in Edo, noting that the people are resolute in truncating the reign of godfathers in the state.

“Edo is not Lagos. Edo people are proud and dignified people and would not surrender their freedom and freewill to men who want to act god over their affairs. So Tinubu can keep his money in Lagos,” he said.

