EDO GUBER: PDP fixes June 23, 24 for primaries

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State will on June 23 and 24 choose a candidate for the state governorship election scheduled to hold in September.

The party stated this in a timetable and schedule of activities signed by its National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akubundu (retd.)

The document also showed that the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms will begin on Friday, May 29, while June 2 has been set aside as the last day for the submission of the forms.

The party will screen candidates for the primary election on Thursday June 4, while Saturday June 6 is the date fixed for the consideration of appeals emanating from the screening exercise.

Read also: Lagos discharges Indians, Chinese, 64 other COVID-19 patients

Ward congresses to elect a three-member ad hoc ward delegates will hold on June 9 and appeals arising from the ward congresses will be entertained on Friday, June 19.

The party further stated in the document that Local government congresses to elect one national delegate and persons with disability per local government is scheduled to hold on June 16.

Join the conversation

Opinions