EDO GUBER: PDP hails Oba of Benin on peace move

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday commended the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, over his move to ensure a peaceful and credible governorship election in the state.

The monarch had last week hosted political parties and their candidates in a bid to ensure hitch-free election in the state.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, pledged to sensitize its members and supporters on the need to embrace peace, before, during and after the election.

The statement read: “Our campaign as well as our teeming members and supporters across the state, assure that as a law-abiding and well-known peaceful political party, we had always and will continue to conduct our activities and campaign in very peaceful and orderly manner, which has endeared us to the majority of the Edo people.

“Indeed, our campaign and party members tremendously value the forthright admonitions, reprimands, counsel and direction by the royal father, which is a reinforcement of our party’s established and unwavering commitment towards peaceful electoral process, particularly in the Edo state governorship election, despite the provocations and unwarranted attacks.

“We are also elated by the charge on a credible and issue-based campaign, guided by manifestos and geared towards the development of the state. We are happy because such has been the fulcrum and mainstay of our campaign, for which we command the followership of the overwhelming majority of the people of Edo state.

“Unarguably, ours has been a campaign established on personal integrity and sterling performance of our candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, particularly his development programmes and projects in all critical sectors across the nooks and crannies of Edo State, for which the people are eager to re-elect him as their governor.

READ ALSO: EDO: Oba of Benin meets Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu ahead of election

“Of course, with the overwhelming support for our candidate, Governor Obaseki, across the state, in addition to the fact that Edo has always been home to the PDP, our party, and candidate do not have need of any underhand measure or resort to violence in this election.

“This is why our candidate, the performing governor of Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shuaibu, have continued to receive rousing solidarity from all the segments of the voting population across Edo state, and the tide of the election is clear to all.

“Our commitment remains with the people of Edo state, who have continued to demonstrate their solidarity to Governor Obaseki in all our rallies as well as in always coming out enmasse to defend their state and their governor in the face of violent attacks by desperate undemocratic elements.

“Our National Campaign on Edo governorship election therefore restates our appreciation to the Oba of Benin for his timely intervention for a peaceful and credible election on September 19.

“We also urge all stakeholders to allow their actions to be guided by the admonitions of the Oba of Benin as well as other royal fathers in the state, before, during, and after the election.”

Join the conversation

Opinions