EDO GUBER: PDP reacts to Wike’s withdrawal from reconciliation efforts

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has responded to Governor Nyesom Wike’s withdrawal from its ongoing reconciliation efforts in Edo State.

The party said that no member of its National Working Committee (NWC) sponsored any media publication to castigate and malign the person of the Rivers State governor, Wike.

Wike on Tuesday announced his withdrawal from the efforts by the party to reconcile all warring members of the party.

There has been misgiving in the party in Edo State following the defection of the Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki to the PDP.

Report on Wednesday claimed that one of the party’s governorship aspirants in the state, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, on Tuesday got an injunction of a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, restraining the PDP, its Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and others from allowing Obaseki to participate in the party’s governorship primary fixed for June 25.

But Wike accused some members of the party of alleging he was behind the court injunction, hence vowed to withdraw from the move to reconcile aggrieved members of the party in Edo.

However, in a statement Tuesday night through its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said what was happening in the party was a handwork of external forces and enemies of the PDP “who are bent on sowing seeds of discord within the party.”

The statement read, “The NWC also wishes to place on record that none of its members has acted like a ‘tax collector’ in whatever meaning the term represents, either in the process leading to the Edo primary election, or any other state.

“Our party holds Governor Wike and indeed all our PDP governors, who, of course, have been the pillars of our great party, with utmost respect and had always consulted them on all party affairs.

“The PDP appreciates the efforts and sacrifices of our governors and will not allow enemies of our party, who are out to cause disunity in our fold by sponsoring baseless publications against our leaders, to have their way.

“This time demands the unity of all our leaders in order to keep our political rivals, who are facing extinction, from importing their crises into our party.

“The PDP remains one indivisible family and our members are at alert and will continue to resist every attempt by external forces to divide our ranks at this critical time.”

