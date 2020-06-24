EDO GUBER: PDP writes NJC, wants Port Harcourt judge sanctioned

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday sent a petition to the National Judicial Council (NJC) in protest against a Judge of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, Justice E.A Obile in respect of a suit N0: FHC/PH/CS/69/2020.

The party, which accused the judge of taking sides in the suit seeking to disqualify Governor Godwin Obaseki from participating in the party’s primary slated for the 25 of June, 2020, wants him sanctioned.

The PDP said it was the 7th defendant in the suit in question, claiming, that the Plaintiff was being externally sponsored “to do the hatchet job” of perverting the judicial process to ensure that Governor Obaseki does not fly the Party’s flag in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Edo State.

According to the PDP, the plaintiff was aware of the fact that on account of the intractable intra-party squabble in the All Progressives Congress, Governor Obaseki recently defected to the PDP to pursue his political ambition of re-election as the governor of Edo State for a second term of office,

The party also claimed that the plaintiff was also aware that the primary election of the PDP for the forthcoming gubernatorial election has been scheduled to hold on the 25th day of June 2020 in Benin City, the Capital of Edo State.

Signed by Dakzel Shamnas on behalf of the party, the petition demanded that “a. The Chief judge of the Federal High Court be advised to reassign the suit to a Judge of the Federal High Court sitting at the Abuja Division of the Court; and b. Immediate disciplinary action be commenced against Hon. Justice E.A. Obile of the Port Harcourt Division of the Federal High Court for invidiously assuming jurisdiction and taking sides in the political conflict in Edo State with a view to disrupting the political process.”

