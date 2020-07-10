Latest Politics

EDO GUBER POLL: INEC insists on use of 2019 register for election

July 10, 2020
INEC says court lacks jurisdiction to hear Okorocha’s suit, asks for dismissal
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that it will use the 2019 election register for the forthcoming Edo State 2020 Governorship election.

This was revealed on Thursday by the INEC, Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Dr Johnson Alalibo, who also informed that a total number of 1,735,910 permanent voters’ cards have been collected.

Dr Alalibo also added that 483,868 voters card are yet to be collected.

“For now, the Commission has no plan on carrying out the continuous voter registration, we are going to use the data from the 2019 register,” he said.

The REC also appealed to the various key players in the Edo politics not to see the governorship election as a do or die exercise, which he said was the foundation of election violence.

“Election is not a do or die exercise, Edo people should come and vote in their choice, they should remember that there is life after election, so as a Commission we expect the voter to comport themselves in a manner that speaks positively,” he added.

