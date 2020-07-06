EDO GUBER POLL: INEC lifts ban on campaigns

The Independent National Electoral Commission has lifted the ban on campaigns by political parties ahead of the Edo governorship election scheduled for September 19, 2020.

INEC Head of Voter Education in Edo, Timidi Wariowei, who announced this on Monday, said, “Campaigns have officially started in the state. Campaigns start 90 days to the election date and it started on June 21,” he said.

He also noted that the electoral umpire had taken delivery of some non-sensitive materials and distributed same to the 18 local government areas of the state.

Read also: EDO GUBER: PDP accuses APC of plotting to use govs Ganduje, Uzodinma, Bello to compromise poll

“The reason we distributed the materials early is that the office we occupy now has a small storage capacity.

“The storage facility cannot accommodate all the materials, so as the materials come we dispatch to our local government offices.

“The non-sensitive materials we have received so far are not complete so as they come in batches we distribute because of lack of space to keep them.”

Join the conversation

Opinions