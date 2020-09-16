EDO GUBER POLL: PDP, APC banter over alleged plot to burn INEC office

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have traded accusations, alleging each other of plans to burn the Edo State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, had in a telephone interview with a newspaper on Monday, claimed that the PDP was planning to set the state office of INEC on fire, appealing to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to tighten security around the office ahead of this weekend’s governorship election in that state.

According to Nabena, because of PDP’s desperation to win after fielding a weak candidate, it was planning to repeat what it did in Ondo by burning INEC office.

Nabena also accused PDP of planning to import thugs from neighbouring states to rig the election.

Announcing that the APC was battle ready for the poll, Nabena said: “Part of our fears are the plans of the PDP to bring in thugs from neighbouring states. You know PDP will always deploy thugs during elections in their desperation to win. As I speak with you, the PDP has perfected plans to import thugs into Edo from Rivers and Delta states.

The PDP, however denied the allegation, describing it as false and mischievous, alleging that the APC was merely accusing it of what it was planning to do.

The party, in a statement by the Chairman of Media and Publicity Sub-committee of its Campaign Council, Chris Osa Nehikhare, said the allegation was a fabrication by the APC.

He said: “We are amused by APC’s allegation of a plot to burn the INEC office in Edo State. The allegation is false and mischievous and should be disregarded.

“What should be troubling and of serious concern to Edo people, local and international observers in the election, is the antic of the APC to accuse others of an action it intends to execute. There is a trail of this sort of accusation and we want the security agencies to take the accusation seriously, as we are concerned that the APC may do what it has just accused others of.”

