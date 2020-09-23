EDO GUBER: US applauds INEC, security agencies, but... | Ripples Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Nigeria security agents have received accolades from the United State (US) Government over the conduct of the last Saturday governorship election in Edo State.

It also commended the people of Edo State for coming out to exercise their franchise and civil society organisations for their individual works.

The mission however expressed worry over incidents of vote-buying, violence and intimidation of voters during the just concluded election.

This was contained in a statement issued by the US Mission in Abuja on Wednesday, where it also complained about the intimidation of domestic civil society observers during the election.

The US Mission Nigeria through its verified Twitter handle, @USinNigeria on Wednesday went further to say, “Congratulations @inecnigeria and Nigerian security services on the Edo governorship election,” the US Mission in Nigeria tweeted Wednesday.

“We commend the people of Edo State for exercising their franchise and recognize Governor Obaseki & Pastor Ize Iyamu for encouraging peace.

“Thanks to civil society partners, @YIAGA and @SituationRoomNg @cleenfoundation @KDI_ng for their invaluable work.” the tweet read.

It further said, “The United States remains concerned with reports of some violence that did emerge during the election and by reports of vote-buying and intimidation of both voters and civil society domestic observers.

“We will continue to encourage all stakeholders including INEC, political parties, and the security services, to improve the electoral process in the upcoming Ondo State governorship election,” it concluded.

The US had ahead of the Edo State election, which saw Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) re-elected, announced that it had placed a visa ban on politicians behind electoral violence recorded in Bayelsa and Kogi states in November 2019.

It also vowed to extend the same measure against politicians who would indulge in such acts during the Edo election and the coming October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

