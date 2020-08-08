Edo Decides 2020 Latest Politics

Edo has become another Syria, different warlords fighting to take control —Sen Sani

August 8, 2020
Shehu Sani joins new party
By Ripples Nigeria

Senator Shehu Sani on Saturday described Edo State as another battleground similar to the civil war in Syria.

According to him, with the battle for the political soul of the state, the governor, Godwin Obaseki is like Assad, while Governor Nyesome Wike is like Vladimir Putin of Russia, and President Muhammadu Buhari is akin to U.S President Dinald Trump.

In the ongoing drama in that state, Sen Sani who was one time senator representing Kaduna North, described Bola Tinubu (Jagaban) as Israeli President Natayanhu.

He was reacting to the crisis in Edo State where political actors have continued to hear up the polity in the run up to the forthcoming governorship election in that state.

Sani tweeted on his Twitter official handle that “Edo has become Syria;Obaseki is Assad,Wike is Putin,Baba is Trump,Jagaban is Nathanyahu….with Saudi,Turkey,Iran and Terror groups all in there”.

