EDO: I don’t need a godfather to win election –Ize-Iyamu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, said on Monday he did not need a godfather to win an election.

Ize-Iyamu secured the APC ticket on Monday after defeating the duo of ex-deputy governor, Dr. Pius Odubu, and Mr. Osaro Obaze, in the party’s governorship primaries held across 192 wards in the state.

The APC candidate, who appeared on Channels TV programme, Politics Today, said he was well grounded in Edo politics and expressed optimism about his success at the poll.

He said: “The only godfather I have is God. I am sure that is obvious to you. Adams Oshiomhole is the national chairman of the party and I have immense respect for him. And there are other leaders. Adams Oshiomhole was not in Edo today and yet I won the 18 local government areas. We have mutual respect for each other and I will not disrespect him because anybody wants to insult him.

“All I want to let you know is that I am well grounded in Edo. People know me; I have lived there all my life and they believe in me. And they want somebody that understands their problems and is able to solve them. I am sincere, focused and I have a clear-cut agenda of what I want to do.

“That is why I am standing and I believe on the basis of that I will win the election overwhelmingly. I don’t need any godfather to win.”

