EDO: INEC closes dedicated portal for parties’ nominations

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Monday it had closed its dedicated portal designed for political parties to submit the details of their candidates for the Edo State governorship election.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja, said the commission did not extend the June 29 deadline for the exercise.

The submission of parties’ nominations for the Edo State governorship election slated for September 19 ended at 6:00 p.m. on Monday.

Okoye, who did not disclose the number of political parties that met the deadline, promised that the details of the parties’ nominations for the election would be made public later.

He said: “The portal for submission was closed on Monday at 6:00 p.m. For now, I cannot confirm the number of parties that meet up with the deadline, but I should be able to do that by tomorrow (Tuesday).

“We will process all the nominations tonight and by tomorrow we will make it public.”

