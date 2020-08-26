EDO: INEC to retain 2019 voter register

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Wednesday the 2019 voter register would be retained for next month’s governorship election in Edo State.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Johnson Alalibo, disclosed this during a meeting with Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, a coalition of over 70 civil society organsiations in Abuja.

According to Alalibo, there are 2,210,534 registered voters in Edo, while 1,726,738 Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) had been collected.

He said: “The commission suspended collection of voter cards with continuous voter registration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, we are reverting back to what we had in the 2019 general election, that is what we are using.

READ ALSO: EDO 2020 GUBER: INEC presents voters register to parties

“Since the release of the Edo election time table, the commission has been occupied with various activities in relation to the election, ranging from monitoring of political parties’ primaries to publication of forms with names of candidates.

“We have received some non-sensitive materials and we are still receiving them and distributing them to local government areas.

“We had a shortfall of smart card readers. We requested and they have brought some from sister states. We have concluded the configuration of smart card readers and printing of voter register.’’

Join the conversation

Opinions