Edo is not Lagos, don’t interfere in our politics, PDP chieftain warns Tinubu

The former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Dan Orbih, on Saturday accused the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, of orchestrating the crisis in the Edo State House of Assembly.

He said at a press conference in Benin the people of the state would resist any interference from Tinubu.

Orbih, who is National Vice Chairman, South-South chapter of PDP, was reacting to Friday’s criticism of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s alleged role in the Edo Assembly crisis by the APC chieftain.

In a statement he personally signed, the former Lagos State governor blamed Obaseki for the crisis, saying his action was “the gravest possible assault on constitutional democracy and the rule of law”.

He added that the crisis was an escalation of violence and tension in the state the governor purported to govern.

However, in his reaction to Tinubu’s attacks on the governor, Orbih described the APC chieftain as a dictator and warned him to desist from interfering in Edo politics.

He said: “I also want to state here that his style of politics in the South-West is not attractive to Edo people.

“It doesn’t make any sense for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to sit down in the comfort of his home, drawing up grounds for impeachment for the elected governor of Edo State.

“Reading through his statement, I have come to the conclusion that certainly, he is not aware of the issues concerning the unfortunate incident at the state House of Assembly.

“I should expect, as a former governor of Lagos State, he should know better.

“You will recall that at some point during the tenure of Adams Oshiomhole when he was carrying out renovation at the state House of Assembly Complex, the House, after a resolution, relocated to the Old Legislative building at the Government House.

“Of course, if you go round the state, you will observe that the governor has been carrying out renovation works in most of the abandoned buildings.”

