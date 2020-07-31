EDO: Ize-Iyamu ‘a bad product that won’t sell’ —Wike

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Campaign Council in Edo State, Nyesom Wike on Friday described the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, as “a bad product that won’t sell.”

Wike, in a statement signed by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, said the erstwhile National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, had explicitly exposed the true identity of Ize-Iyamu.

He added that it was an insult to the people of Edo State for the ex-APC chairman to reverse his earlier position and ask the electorates to accept such a man.

The Rivers State governor, according to the statement, stated these during an interview with a national television network in the state.

Wike said he drew his conclusion from the analysis of facts deducted from the previous governorship election in the state.

He said: “Adams Oshiomhole told Edo people that Ize-Iyamu was rusticated from school that he poured acid on a fellow student that destroyed his manhood. That he is an armed robber that cannot be trusted with money, such a character cannot be accepted by Edo people as governor during the election.

“I respect the Benin tradition and I know that Edo people are educated to know that Oshiomhole cannot play on their intelligence. If he is now retracting what he said of Ize Iyamu, who is sure that he’s saying the correct thing now.”

